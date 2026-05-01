Chennai: Perceived poor quality, shortages turns people away from water ATMs

A field visit to 12 locations identified frequent water shortages at four spots, while the remaining locations had uninterrupted supply. However, users noted that water taste and quality varied significantly across sites, prompting calls for stricter monitoring, especially during the summer.

Launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin in June 2025, the initiative covers 50 high-footfall areas, including parks, bus stands and markets. It features IoT-based monitoring and multi-stage purification, including ultra-filtration, carbon filters and UV treatment, with storage tanks ranging from 3,000 to 9,000 litres.

A visit by DT Next to the following water dispenser locations at Island Ground, Royapuram, Koyambedu, and Vadapalani bus terminus, Egmore railway station, Anna Nagar Tower Park, Murasoli Maran Park, Sivan Park, MGR Nagar Market bus stop in KK Nagar, Koyambedu Market bus stop in Kaliamman Koil Street and Venus bus stop in Paper Mills Road.

Despite these features, public trust remains low.