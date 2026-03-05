Chennai Pen Show to showcase handcrafted pens, rare inks and collectors’ items

One of the exhibitors is Oliver Pens from Sowcarpet. Started by Bhimraj in 1971, this brand was initially into handmade fountain pens. “With time, we expanded our boundaries and started making customised pens and also concept sets for corporates,” shares Monish Khatri, a third-generation penmaker. Being his sophomore Chennai Pen Show event, he was surprised by the number of fountain pen collectors in the city. “Usually, pen collectors lean more towards fountain pens. The community is greatly growing in South India. I hope to see more footfall this year as well,” he expects. Writing with a fountain pen is an art that many do not understand. “It requires patience. Recently, parents have also been bringing back the practice of using fountain pens among children. We shifted to cartridge pens due to our fast-paced lives. Apart from good handwriting, fountain pens teach us to pause, live, and embrace the moment,” says Monish, adding that enthusiasts are now delving deep into the elements of meticulously crafted pens.

In Chennai, the pen is not just mightier than the keyboard; it is timeless. The Chennai Pen Show will take place from March 6 to 8, 2 pm to 7 pm, at Fika, Adyar. Entry is free.