Chennai: Pedestrians resort to dangerous ways to cross road near Kamatchi Hospital

S Sathish Kumar, a resident of Thoraipakkam who regularly boards the bus at the Kamatchi Nagar bus stop, explained that the Water Resources Department (WRD) has been carrying out drainage work for a long time near Kamatchi Hospital.

"Due to ongoing drainage work at the junction of the Kamatchi hospital along the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road, the pedestrian crossing was closed, with no other option left. People from all age groups cross the road in a risky manner by navigating through the small gap to reach the other side of the road and the bus stop to board the bus," said a regular woman commuter, who waits at the Kamatchi Hospital bus stop.