Chennai: Pedestrians forced onto road as pavement works on GN Chetty road raise safety concerns

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is carrying out maintenance works opposite Sun Plaza along a nearly 600-metre stretch between the Habibullah Road junction and the GN Chetty flyover. The project includes replacing silt catch pits connected to the SWD drain, clearing drain blockages, and replacing damaged pavement curb stones ahead of the northeast monsoon.

However, old curb stones removed during the works have been stacked on the pavement, forcing pedestrians to walk on the carriageway. Several pits excavated for the installation of new silt catch pits have also been left open, while warning signs, barricades and green safety screens are either missing or insufficient.