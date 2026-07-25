Chennai: Pedestrians forced onto road as pavement works on GN Chetty road raise safety concerns

CHENNAI: Ongoing pavement and storm water drain (SWD) maintenance works on GN Chetty Road in T Nagar have left pedestrians and motorists grappling with unsafe conditions, with inadequate safety measures at the work site drawing criticism from residents.
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is carrying out maintenance works opposite Sun Plaza along a nearly 600-metre stretch between the Habibullah Road junction and the GN Chetty flyover. The project includes replacing silt catch pits connected to the SWD drain, clearing drain blockages, and replacing damaged pavement curb stones ahead of the northeast monsoon.
However, old curb stones removed during the works have been stacked on the pavement, forcing pedestrians to walk on the carriageway. Several pits excavated for the installation of new silt catch pits have also been left open, while warning signs, barricades and green safety screens are either missing or insufficient.
Residents fumed over the lack of adequate safety arrangements, which have increased the risk of accidents, particularly during the night. “The work has been going on for the past two weeks. With the pavement dug up and curb stones removed, pedestrians are forced onto the road,” said Parthasarathy, a resident. “Students from a nearby School for the Blind and Deaf, along with senior citizens, women and children, use this stretch regularly, making the situation even more hazardous.”
Motorists also reported difficulties navigating the stretch due to construction materials occupying portions of the roadside and the absence of proper traffic guidance around the work zone.
A senior Corporation official told DT Next that the works were being undertaken to strengthen the city’s SWD infrastructure before the onset of the northeast monsoon. “Initially, plastic barricades were installed, but they caused traffic congestion. They were later replaced with stone barriers, which were repeatedly hit by vehicles and had to be removed. Traffic cones have now been ordered and will be installed at the work sites once they arrive,” he added.
Residents have urged the civic body to install temporary barricades and warning signs immediately and ensure the work is completed at the earliest to minimise inconvenience and improve pedestrian safety.