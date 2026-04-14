Chennai: PDS outlet staff arrested for sexually harassing woman

According to the complainant, the employee asked the woman to provide her fingerprint for verification. After stating that the biometric scan had failed, he instructed her to move closer to register her fingerprint and iris on the device. When she complied, he allegedly touched her inappropriately and sexually harassed her, after which the woman left the shop and informed her family members.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested Nallathambi. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigations are under way.