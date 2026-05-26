Chennai: Patient dies in hit-and-run near Tiruvallur hospital

CHENNAI: A man undergoing treatment at the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital died after a lorry hit him on the Chennai-Tirupati National Highway nearby when he stepped out of the hospital premises during the early hours of Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Srinivasan, a resident of Tiruninravur. He lived with his wife, Udhayakumari and three daughters and was employed at a private steel company in the area.
On Sunday night, Srinivasan was allegedly assaulted by his relatives after a dispute and he suffered head injuries. He was admitted to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital and was undergoing treatment there.
However, around 6 am on Tuesday, Srinivasan reportedly came out of the hospital premises and was walking along the Chennai-Tirupati National Highway when the accident occurred. He was hit by a truck and died on the spot, the police said.
Meanwhile, Srinivasan's family members accused the hospital administration of attempting to cover up negligence by falsely recording that he had been missing from the ward since 1 am. Tiruvallur Town Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.