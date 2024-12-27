Chennai pastor makes sexual advances in the guise of prayer; arrested

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old pastor at a local church was arrested by the city police for allegedly making sexual advances to a 26-year-old woman after inviting her to his house.

Police said the victim lived with her family in the same apartment as the pastor, T Kenith Raj, lived with his family.

When she approached him to help relieve her of troubles, Kenith told the woman that she was possessed by evil spirits and that he could help her. The pastor called the woman when his family was away and made sexual advances during the prayer.

She objected, and as she began to leave, he allegedly threatened her that he would harm her family if she revealed his behaviour. Based on the woman’s complaint, the Mylapore all-women police registered a case and arrested him.