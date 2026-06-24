Chennai: Passengers jumps on track at Ekkatuthangal Metro station, rescued

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old man jumped on the track while a Metro train was arriving at the Ekkatuthangal Metro Station on Wednesday afternoon.
The man was quickly rescued by staff at the platform of the station. As per official statement by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) at 13.34 pm on Wednesday, a passenger attempted suicide by jumping on the track.
“The passenger has been safely recovered and first aid was provided at the station and immediately sent to the nearest hospital.
Due to this, the Metro trains on the green line were delayed by 10 minutes, which was soon rectified by CMRL,”read the statement.Statement by CMRL further urged members of the public experiencing emotional distress or suicidal thoughts to seek immediate help by contacting the national mental health helpline at 14416.