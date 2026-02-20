Chennai: Passengers forced to walk, scramble for buses as signal glitch and train cuts hit suburban network

The maintenance work, which began on Friday ( February 20) and will continue until midnight on April 5, has forced the railway administration to drastically cut the number of trains operating on key suburban routes. Officials have appealed to passengers to bear with the inconvenience for the 45-day period.

According to railway officials, the number of electric trains plying on the affected routes has been slashed to just 164 per day. Services have been reduced on the Tambaram-Chengalpattu-Kanchipuram-Tirumalpur-Arakkonam section and the Tambaram-Chennai Beach section.

Compounding the situation, train services on the Tambaram-Chennai Beach route were disrupted for several hours on Friday morning due to signal issues related to the shifting of platforms at Egmore. Electric trains that normally arrived and departed from platforms 10 and 11 have been moved to platforms 5 and 6 for the duration of the maintenance. The signal snag, which was rectified around 9 AM, left trains stranded on the tracks for long periods, forcing many passengers to disembark and walk to the nearest stations or roads to find alternative transport.