Chennai: Parking space meant for PwD at Central station misused by able-bodied riders

CHENNAI: The misuse of parking spaces reserved for persons with disabilities continues at the Central Railway Station, causing inconvenience to those for whom the facility is intended.
These parking spaces are designated to ensure easy and convenient access for PwDs. However, several regular passengers park their vehicles there without proper authorisation.
Many fail to notice or ignore the signboards. The presence of a few vehicles often leads others to assume that the space is meant for general parking, resulting in repeated violations.
A PwD told this reporter: “Every time I try to park my scooter, there’s no space as other vehicles occupy it.”
Officials said that adequate parking facilities for two-wheelers are available opposite the Railway Protection Force (RPF) station. “Separate parking areas have also been provided for railway staff and passengers. Despite this, motorists continue to ignore designated areas and park in restricted and ‘No Parking’ zones,” said an official.
Dhilip, a bank employee, said he had parked his two-wheeler in the parking area meant for the disabled folks near Gate 1. He had visited the station to meet a railway official regarding installation of a GPay machine at a ticket counter.
“I thought it would take only 15 minutes; so I assumed it would be permissible. However, it took longer and when I returned, I found my bike locked by the RPF personnel. I wasn’t aware that the space was reserved for the vehicles of PwDs,” he lamented.
RPF officials said that nearly 15 two-wheelers are locked every day for improper parking. Under Section 159 of the Railway Act, unauthorised parking is a punishable offence. A fine of Rs 300 is imposed for two-wheelers and Rs 500 for cars. Vehicle owners are required to pay the penalty at the RPF office to secure the release of their vehicles.