Chennai: Parking issue behind James Vasanthan's car attack; man booked

The composer, who shared a video on his social media page on Monday, raising doubts about whether the act was by supporters of a political party, issued a clarification on social media. The person who threw the stone was let off with a warning

On Monday, Tiruvanmiyur police registered an FIR based on a complaint by music composer and television anchor James Vasanthan, who alleged that unidentified persons hurled a stone at his car, shattering its window.

Vasanthan had stepped out for a meal at a restaurant in Kottivakkam and returned to find the window broken. Now, it has come to light that the incident was not premeditated but was done in irritation over a parking issue.