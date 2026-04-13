Chennai: Paper Mills Road passengers wait for bus with no shelter

CHENNAI: As residents grapple with the sultry weather, the lack of shelters along the Paper Mills Road is subjecting MTC bus passengers to harsh waiting times. The stretch between Retteri Junction and Perambur has nearly 10 bus stops, but many do not have shelters, rue commuters.
Of the 10 stops, connecting Perambur through Peravalur and Kolathur to Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, at least four stops lack proper shelters. On the route from Retteri towards Perambur, the stops near Sembium Old Post Office and Madha Koil do not have shelters, while on the stretch from Perambur towards Retteri, the stops at Kolathur Anna Statue and SRP Colony remain uncovered.
Commuters are forced to wait in the open, exposing them to harsh sunlight and heat. The four stops see heavy footfall and are often busy, but basic passenger amenities have yet to be provided.
Besides the harsh weather, traffic congestion along these stops adds to the problem, says Madhavan, a local flower vendor. "Two-wheelers and four-wheelers constantly crowd the narrow stretch, and vehicles move at high speed. Passengers waiting on the roadside face serious safety risks. School children, senior citizens, and women are particularly affected," he said.
Lakshmi, a commuter, noted that many travel from Madha Koil to Island Ground. "Standing under the sun in summer is very difficult. Many are forced to opt for auto-rickshaws due to waiting in long periods in the heat. During rains, passengers take shelter in front of shops," she said.
A Greater Chennai Corporation official said the civic body has identified nearly 100 bus stops across the city without shelters. "The absence of shelters is largely due to objections from commercial establishments and space constraints on narrow roads. We will soon work on a solution to provide shelters at such locations," the official said.