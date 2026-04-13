Chennai: Paper Mills Road passengers wait for bus with no shelter

Commuters flag safety risks, weather woes

Commuters are forced to wait in the open, exposing them to harsh sunlight and heat. The four stops see heavy footfall and are often busy, but basic passenger amenities have yet to be provided.



Besides the harsh weather, traffic congestion along these stops adds to the problem, says Madhavan, a local flower vendor. "Two-wheelers and four-wheelers constantly crowd the narrow stretch, and vehicles move at high speed. Passengers waiting on the roadside face serious safety risks. School children, senior citizens, and women are particularly affected," he said.