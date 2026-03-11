Chennai: Panic buying heats up induction stove sales

Retailers say the rush is not limited to induction cooktops. Utensils compatible with induction stoves, including dosa tawas and milk boilers, are also selling quickly. While some vendors describe the rush as panic buying, customers say the purchases are a practical response.

"I could not book the cylinder, so I decided to buy an induction stove. I have a 3-year-old at home and would feel relieved if we had an alternative," said Vasantha Kumar.

Another buyer, Rajeshwari, said the appliance would still be useful even after the shortage eases. "Either way, it is an investment. We can split cooking between LPG and electric. It is just that I bought it during the current crunch," she said.