Chennai: Panic buying heats up induction stove sales

CHENNAI: In 30 minutes, a popular multi-storey kitchen appliance shop in Shenoy Nagar sold at least 10 induction stoves, with new customers walking in even as the billing continued. Similar scenes are playing out at several appliance stores across the city. Meanwhile, several induction stove models online are already marked "out of stock" amid the LPG shortage.
A kitchen appliance showroom on Nelson Manickam Road reported selling 15 induction stoves in a single day. "It is rare if we sell three units a day, but now we have informed our suppliers to increase stock," said a store worker.
Another store worker in Shenoy Nagar said, "I have lost count of how many we sold today. About 50 per cent of the people who walk in are buying induction stoves." Vendors say sales could rise further if the LPG shortage continues into the coming week.
Retailers say the rush is not limited to induction cooktops. Utensils compatible with induction stoves, including dosa tawas and milk boilers, are also selling quickly. While some vendors describe the rush as panic buying, customers say the purchases are a practical response.
"I could not book the cylinder, so I decided to buy an induction stove. I have a 3-year-old at home and would feel relieved if we had an alternative," said Vasantha Kumar.
Another buyer, Rajeshwari, said the appliance would still be useful even after the shortage eases. "Either way, it is an investment. We can split cooking between LPG and electric. It is just that I bought it during the current crunch," she said.