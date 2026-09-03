Chennai: Overgrown creepers on transformer raises fire safety concerns in Nerkundram

CHENNAI: Residents of Nerkundram have raised concerns over the poor maintenance of transformers located on Perumal Koil Street and NT Patel Street, claiming that they have not been properly maintained for the past 8 months. Creepers have grown around the transformers, covering most of their portions and raising safety concerns among residents.
Residents said that the transformer on Perumal Koil Street occasionally emitted smoke as the equipment installed was old, and has also catches fire at times.
Any fault in the transformer could be difficult to identify immediately, making maintenance work challenging. The overgrown creepers surrounding the transformers also make it difficult for maintenance workers to access the equipment.
The creepers around the transformers on Perumal Koil Street and NT Patel Street have grown tall and are now extending towards the road. In particular, the vegetation surrounding the transformer on NT Patel Street has grown up to the roadside, making the transformer difficult.
Saravana, a resident of the area, said, “Plants around the transformer have not been properly maintained for the past eight months, allowing the creepers and bushes to grow densely. For the past week, smoke-like fumes have been coming from the transformer. This has caused concern among residents living nearby as well as members of the public who use the road.”
Kutty, a shopkeeper in the area, said, “There are street food shops near the transformer, and customers frequently visit the shops. This has caused concern among some people. Smoke is occasionally seen coming from the transformer, and there is a fear that the overgrown vegetation around it could catch fire.”
TNPDCL officials said that the smoke was caused by a loose clamp. “Maintenance workers have replaced the faulty clamp and secured the connection to prevent the issue from recurring. Such problems can occur when old clamps become worn out due to prolonged use,” an official added.