Chennai: Overgrown creepers on transformer raises fire safety concerns in Nerkundram

Residents said that the transformer on Perumal Koil Street occasionally emitted smoke as the equipment installed was old, and has also catches fire at times.

Any fault in the transformer could be difficult to identify immediately, making maintenance work challenging. The overgrown creepers surrounding the transformers also make it difficult for maintenance workers to access the equipment.

The creepers around the transformers on Perumal Koil Street and NT Patel Street have grown tall and are now extending towards the road. In particular, the vegetation surrounding the transformer on NT Patel Street has grown up to the roadside, making the transformer difficult.

Saravana, a resident of the area, said, “Plants around the transformer have not been properly maintained for the past eight months, allowing the creepers and bushes to grow densely. For the past week, smoke-like fumes have been coming from the transformer. This has caused concern among residents living nearby as well as members of the public who use the road.”