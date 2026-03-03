Chennai: Over 5,500 students appeared for Class 11 arrear board exam

As per the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), 8,752 (school candidates 6,640 and private candidates 2,112) applied for the arrear exam. But, on Tuesday, 3,576 (school candidates 3,176 and private candidates 400) candidates did not appear for the exam.

Upon releasing the Tamil Nadu School Education Policy (SEP) in August last year, the Department of School Education cancelled Class 11 board exams from the 2025-26 academic year (AY). However, students who failed the Class 11 board exams can continue to write supplementary board exams for that particular class till 2030.