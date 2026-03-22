Chennai: Over 500 Samsung workers, kin detained for march to Secretariat

The Samsung factory in Kancheepuram district's Sunguvarchatram employs more than 1,000 workers. The current agitation stems from a prolonged dispute that began last year when over 800 workers staged protests demanding higher wages, bonus payments, and recognition of their union. Following the protests, the management suspended 27 workers, accusing them of leading the stir.



While the suspended workers were assured of reinstatement after interventions by Minister for Labour Welfare CV Ganesan, the company has yet to comply. Ganesan had reportedly promised that the issue would be resolved, and the march previously scheduled for last month was deferred on the assurance of swift action. However, with no progress made, the workers decided to resume their agitation.