Chennai: Over 300 Anna University teaching fellows face uncertainty over reinstatement

The teaching fellows speaking to DT Next express anger and frustration over the administration's decision to remove them without consideration of their 10 to 15 years of service. Pointing out that most are above 40 years, they argue that their chances of landing a better job elsewhere are slim to none.

Anna University has 13 constituent colleges, located at Arni, Kancheepuram, Tindivanam, Villupuram, Panruti, Ariyalur, Tiruchy, Pattukkottai, Dindigul, Tirukkuvalai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and Nagercoil and three regional campuses at Madurai, Coimbatore, and Tirunelveli. In these institutions, 328 teaching fellows had worked as temporary assistant professors for over a decade.

"We have been performing various academic duties for the development of colleges and the progress of students. According to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) regulations, we joined the job through proper qualifications and interviews. Many among us have completed a PhD, while others are currently pursuing a PhD at Anna University," noted a teaching fellow of a constituent college.