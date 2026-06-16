Chennai: Over 2,900 traffic violations registered in 2 days

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) registered more than 2,900 traffic violation cases during a special enforcement drive conducted across the city from June 12-14, as part of efforts to ensure safe and accident-free vehicular movement.
The drive focused on offences such as drunk driving, over-speeding, rash driving and riding without helmets.
Police registered 434 cases of drunk driving, 130 cases involving over-speeding and rash driving, and 2,385 cases against riders who were not wearing helmets. They said that the drive formed part of their continuing efforts to reduce road accidents and enhance public safety through preventive enforcement.
The Chennai City Traffic Police appealed to motorists and other road users to follow traffic rules and cooperate with enforcement agencies to make the roads safer for everyone.