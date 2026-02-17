Chennai: Over 2,000 kg of ganja destroyed by police

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Additional Commissioner (Headquarters), K Joshi Nirmal Kumar, on Monday, oversaw the incineration of about 2,119.7 kg of ganja worth several lakhs at a treatment and disposal plant in Thenmelpakkam, Chengalpattu District.
A total of 2,119.7 kilograms of contraband ganja, seized in 448 NDPS cases by different police stations across Chennai, were destroyed on Monday (Feb 16), an official release stated.
Last year, on September 26 and November 1, Chennai Police destroyed 1,613 kg of ganja seized in 308 cases. GCP will continue to take firm action against drug peddlers and networks to safeguard youth and uphold public health and safety, the release added.