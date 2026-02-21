Chennai: Over 1,800 kids from classes 2-8 participate in Chennai Students Kondattam

CHENNAI: The 11th edition of Chennai Students Kondattam, a cultural and sports festival for primary and middle school students from Chennai Schools and Adi Dravidar Welfare Schools, was held as a grand event, offering children a platform to showcase their talents and build confidence.
Organised by Teach For India in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu School Education Department, the annual festival draws participation from more than 1,800 students from 26 schools.
Students from classes 2-8 take part in competitions across culture, sports and arts. All participants receive certificates, while winners are awarded medals and prizes.
Several students who had participated in the event five years ago said the platform had given them the confidence to sing and take up artistic activities. Many recalled the festival as an “unforgettable day in their lives” and said reflecting on their experiences at CSK had encouraged them to aspire for more and pursue personal growth.
Teach For India has been active in Chennai for the past 14 years in partnership with the GCC and Adi Dravidar Welfare Schools, supporting institutions that cater to students from low-income families. The CSK festival has been conducted for 11 years.
Prabhakaran Karunamoorthi of Teach For India, said “Chennai Students Kondattam is an example of how such initiatives can transform lives. Adithya, who studied in a government school a decade ago, performed on the CSK stage. It boosted his confidence, which enabled him to participate in several State-level music competitions.”
At present, CSK and Teach For India’s scholarship initiatives are confined to urban schools. Plans are under way to expand the programme to more schools and areas in the coming years.