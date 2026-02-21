Chennai: Over 1,800 kids from classes 2-8 participate in Chennai Students Kondattam

Organised by Teach For India in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu School Education Department, the annual festival draws participation from more than 1,800 students from 26 schools.

Students from classes 2-8 take part in competitions across culture, sports and arts. All participants receive certificates, while winners are awarded medals and prizes.

Several students who had participated in the event five years ago said the platform had given them the confidence to sing and take up artistic activities. Many recalled the festival as an “unforgettable day in their lives” and said reflecting on their experiences at CSK had encouraged them to aspire for more and pursue personal growth.