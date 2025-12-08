Chennai: Ornamental Fish Trade Centre in Kolathur largely empty

CHENNAI: Kolathur’s much-awaited Ornamental Fish Trade Centre, spread across two floors, remains largely deserted, even after months it opened, with only two shops currently functioning in the 188-shop complex.

Inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin in October 2025, the modern facility was envisioned as a consolidated hub for the city’s ornamental fish traders.

For now, however, the vast complex remains largely empty, with long rows of shuttered shops. This affects families, who arrive with children on Sundays, and find the place eerily quiet and largely vacant.

At present, only two State-linked shops operate in the entire complex – one run by the TN Fisheries Development Corporation Limited (TNFDCL) and the other by the TN Apex Fishermen Cooperative Federation Limited. Even these remain shut on Sundays, leaving the centre completely inactive.

Only a handful of shops on the ground floor have been rented so far, with just 6-7 shops putting up name boards. These are still in the process of setting up interiors and aquariums. Traders said creating suitable conditions for ornamental fish takes time, involving wiring, water systems, filtration units, and controlled thermal lighting. The second floor remains almost entirely empty.

According to traders, shops facing the ground floor cost around Rs 70 per sq. ft, amounting to nearly Rs 15,000/month excluding GST. Other ground-floor shops are priced at Rs 50/sq ft, and second-floor units at Rs 40/sq ft.

“Only a handful of shops have so far been rented out. Most traders are still wary of the prospects of moving here,” said one of the shopkeepers who has already shifted.

Traders pointed out that the traditional ornamental fish market on West Mada Street has, for decades, functioned as an open, bustling destination with steady floating crowds. Moving into a closed complex, they say, feels commercially risky.

Relocation costs are another concern. “A trader needs at least Rs 80,000 ready, even without counting the interior set-up and tank installation. Wholesalers may manage that, but you cannot expect small retailers to,” lamented another shopkeeper who has moved in.

Traders had earlier told DT Next in August 2025 that the mall-like structure itself was unappealing to many. Storage and logistics were also flagged as major concerns. Several traders who operate from Kolathur’s streets rely on nearby godowns to temporarily store certain species until sale, a facility that is currently absent at the new centre.

Those who have shifted, however, maintain that such a modern facility is the need of the hour. They point to congestion and traffic issues in the traditional market streets and say a structured complex could ease movement. But they also stress that the model can work only if many traders move in together.

“They opened this place much earlier without having enough traders ready to set up,” opined a shopkeeper.

Many traders now hope that more shops will begin functioning by 2026, which they say could determine whether the Rs 53-crore centre finally gains momentum.