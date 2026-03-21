Chennai: Open bus stops in Virugambakkam forces commuters to wait in scorching heat

CHENNAI: As sweltering heat makes routines harder in the city, the absence of bus shelters at multiple bus stops along Kali Amman Koil Street in Virugambakkam and City Link Road in Adambakkam is a significant difficulty for residents and commuters, as they are forced to wait under the hot sun.
Along the Kali Amman Koil Street stretch, where Phase 2 of the Metro Rail Corridor 5 works are under way, stops such as Sayee Nagar, Natesan Nagar and Elango Nagar lack shelters entirely.
Regular commuters at Elango Nagar say there have been no designated shelters for over six months. As buses move through congested traffic, passengers are forced to stand on the road under the scorching sun while passing vehicles kick up dust.
"The absence of clearly marked bus stop boards or structures makes it difficult for drivers to identify stopping points, forcing passengers to walk to the next stop to alight," said a regular commuter.
Similarly, R Siva, who frequently uses the Sayee Nagar stop, said commuters often take refuge in the shade of nearby buildings while waiting for buses.
As Metro Rail works continue, residents have called for immediate intervention and the installation of temporary shelters and clearly marked stopping points to make daily travel safer and more bearable.
A Greater Chennai Corporation official stated that instructions would be given to contractors working on the Metro Rail project to install temporary shade sheets for commuters and that the status of bus stops on City Link Road would be examined.