Chennai: Open bus stops in Virugambakkam forces commuters to wait in scorching heat

Along the Kali Amman Koil Street stretch, where Phase 2 of the Metro Rail Corridor 5 works are under way, stops such as Sayee Nagar, Natesan Nagar and Elango Nagar lack shelters entirely.

Regular commuters at Elango Nagar say there have been no designated shelters for over six months. As buses move through congested traffic, passengers are forced to stand on the road under the scorching sun while passing vehicles kick up dust.