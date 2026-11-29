The gymnasium and children’s play area, spread over 1,017 square metres, were developed at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore under the MLA 2025-26 Constituency Development Fund. The facility includes fitness equipment, children’s play equipment, a tensile membrane roof and an EPDM rubber walking track.

Meanwhile, the modern bus shelter at Vivekanandar Illam was constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore through the MLA Constituency Development Fund and the MPLAD fund of Rajya Sabha MP KRN Rajeshkumar. Spread over 1,076 square metres, the shelter is equipped with an information display on electric bus services, facilities for persons with disabilities, a breastfeeding room and a timekeeper room.

Following the inaugurations, Udhayanidhi received petitions from the public at his constituency office and instructed officials to take appropriate action. Mayor R Priya, Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar, Corporation officials and councillors attended the events.