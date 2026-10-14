Chennai: One man dies, another battling for life after inhaling toxic gas

The incident occurred at an apartment complex on Veerasamy Street in Vivekananda Nagar, near Pallikaranai, where sewage had accumulated outside the building due to a blockage in the pipes. The police said Ramesh, who works abroad and whose family resides in the apartment, had informed his neighbour Rajesh (49), a plumber, about the problem on Monday morning. The latter told the family that he would inspect and repair the blockage after returning from work in the evening.

Later in the evening, Rajesh returned home and brought along Kesavan (29), his helper from Uthiramerur. At night, the two men opened the sewage tank cover and bent down to inspect the tank to find where the blockage was. According to officials, the toxic gas made Rajesh unconscious and he fell inside the septic tank. Kesavan, who attempted to rescue him, also fainted and fell inside.