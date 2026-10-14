Chennai: One man dies, another battling for life after inhaling toxic gas

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man died and a 49-year-old man was hospitalised after they inhaled toxic gas while attempting to clear a blockage in a sewage tank at an apartment complex in Pallikaranai on Monday night.
The incident occurred at an apartment complex on Veerasamy Street in Vivekananda Nagar, near Pallikaranai, where sewage had accumulated outside the building due to a blockage in the pipes. The police said Ramesh, who works abroad and whose family resides in the apartment, had informed his neighbour Rajesh (49), a plumber, about the problem on Monday morning. The latter told the family that he would inspect and repair the blockage after returning from work in the evening.
Later in the evening, Rajesh returned home and brought along Kesavan (29), his helper from Uthiramerur. At night, the two men opened the sewage tank cover and bent down to inspect the tank to find where the blockage was. According to officials, the toxic gas made Rajesh unconscious and he fell inside the septic tank. Kesavan, who attempted to rescue him, also fainted and fell inside.
The residents immediately alerted the police and Fire and Rescue Services. A rescue team rushed to the spot and retrieved both men from the tank. However, Kesavan died on the spot. Rajesh, who was in a critical condition, was rushed to a private hospital in Pallikaranai and admitted to the ICU.
The Pallikaranai police have registered a case, and further investigation is on. Kesavan was staying in Pallikaranai and working as a wage labourer, and he is survived by his wife, a three-year-old son, and a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.