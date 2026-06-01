Chennai: One dead, 49 hurt as migrant workers watching IPL final fall after staircase handrail collapses

The IPL final, played in Ahmedabad on Sunday night, had generated massive interest among cricket fans across the country. At the Nandambakkam facility, where migrant workers employed by construction giant L&T were housed, large numbers of workers watched the match live on mobile phones and tablets.

According to police, more than 100 workers had crowded onto one section of an iron staircase and were leaning against the handrail while cheering for their teams. Unable to bear the weight, the railing reportedly gave way, causing more than 40 workers to fall from a height of about 15 feet and land on top of one another.