Chennai: One arrested for threatening employee at mutton shop, snatching two-wheeler

The victim, Ikram (23), works at a mutton shop on Ramanayakkan Street. On Saturday morning, while he was travelling on Veerasamy Street, two men blocked his way, assaulted him, and threatened him with a knife demanding money.

When Ikram said he had no cash, the duo snatched his two-wheeler and fled. Based on a complaint from the shop owner, Akthar Basha, the Seven Wells police registered a case.

A team arrested Karthik alias Mohamed Khathir (37) of Seven Wells and seized the stolen two-wheeler. The accused will be produced in court.

Police are searching for another accomplice who remains at large.