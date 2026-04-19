Chennai

Chennai: One arrested for threatening employee at mutton shop, snatching two-wheeler

On Saturday morning, while he was travelling on Veerasamy Street, two men blocked his way, assaulted him, and threatened him with a knife demanding money.
Representative Image of a jail
Representative Image of a jail
Updated on

CHENNAI: Police have arrested a man for allegedly threatening a mutton shop employee with a knife and snatching his two-wheeler in the Seven Wells  area.

The victim, Ikram (23), works at a mutton shop on Ramanayakkan Street. On Saturday morning, while he was travelling on Veerasamy Street, two men blocked his way, assaulted him, and threatened him with a knife demanding money.

When Ikram said he had no cash, the duo snatched his two-wheeler and fled. Based on a complaint from the shop owner, Akthar Basha, the Seven Wells police registered a case.

A team arrested Karthik alias Mohamed Khathir (37) of Seven Wells  and seized the stolen two-wheeler. The accused will be produced in court.

Police are searching for another accomplice who remains at large.

two-wheeler
mutton
Employee

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