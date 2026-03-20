Chennai One App users to get benefits on monthly bus passes

CHENNAI: In a move to streamline and subsidise public transport access, the Tamil Nadu government has introduced fare concessions for monthly bus passes through the Chennai One App for city commuters.
According to a report in Daily Thanthi, a Rs 50 cashback is being offered to commuters buying monthly passes through the Chennai One App.
The cashback will be credited instantly to users upon successful payment made through the app.
To avail the offer, commuters must select the “Pass” option in the Chennai One App, choose either the Gold or Diamond monthly pass, and complete the transaction using the BHIM payment method.
The offer is applicable only to first-time users and will be available for a limited period.
The scheme is to promote buying monthly bus passes via the Chennai One App.