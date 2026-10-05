Chennai: On Gandhi Jayanti, DGCA deputy director took bribe to overlook trainer plane's airworthiness, says CBI

The CBI said Garg had conducted an airworthiness audit/inspection of the organisation’s aircraft on July 31. He allegedly sought a bribe in return for providing a favourable audit report while overlooking deficiencies in the fleet. However, he could not collect the money on that occasion as he was accompanied by a senior officer.

According to the case registered by the CBI, Garg subsequently informed that he would visit the training facility in Salem in the first week of October to collect the bribe. The agency said that negotiations between Garg and Bhane on October 2 resulted in an agreement that Rs 50,000 would be paid per audit/transaction.

The CBI further alleged that Bhane handed over a packet containing five bundles of currency notes totalling Rs 2.5 lakh to Garg on October 2. The agency also alleged that Garg had previously received a mobile phone worth about Rs 50,000 from Bhane.

The CBI has registered a case against Garg, Bhane, the company and others under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Corruption Act. Both men have been arrested and further investigation is under way.