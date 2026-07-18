Chennai: OMR residents seek TNPCB probe into recurring chemical odour

CHENNAI: Residents along the OMR corridor have sought an immediate investigation by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), alleging that a recurring foul chemical odour has affected several residential communities between Tiruporur and Semmancheri over the past 10 days.
The Federation of OMR Resident Associations (FOMRRA) said residents have been reporting a sharp ‘dead fish’-like and sulphurous smell, mostly between 9 pm and the early hours of the morning.
According to the residents’ body, the odour has been occurring almost every alternate day, forcing many to keep their windows shut at night. “We initially thought a rat or some other animal had died near our balconies. Residents checked their apartments, nearby vacant plots and surrounding areas but couldn't find any local source. When we reached out to other communities through our network, we realised the problem was widespread,” said Harsha Koda, co-founder of FOMRRA.
The federation said it had compiled reports from dozens of apartment communities across the OMR corridor, noting that the issue extends well beyond a single neighbourhood. It has also mapped the affected communities to support its complaint. FOMRRA suspects the odour could be originating from the Alathur SIDCO Pharmaceutical Industrial Estate, located south of the affected residential areas.
“Our assessment is based on the geographical spread of complaints and prevailing wind patterns, but we cannot identify the specific industrial unit, if any, responsible for the emissions,” it stated.
The federation has urged the TNPCB to conduct surprise inspections during the late-night hours when the odour is reportedly strongest, undertake continuous emission monitoring and initiate action against any unit found violating pollution norms. Residents have also urged the Chengalpattu district administration to intervene.