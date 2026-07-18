Chennai: OMR residents seek TNPCB probe into recurring chemical odour

The Federation of OMR Resident Associations (FOMRRA) said residents have been reporting a sharp ‘dead fish’-like and sulphurous smell, mostly between 9 pm and the early hours of the morning.

According to the residents’ body, the odour has been occurring almost every alternate day, forcing many to keep their windows shut at night. “We initially thought a rat or some other animal had died near our balconies. Residents checked their apartments, nearby vacant plots and surrounding areas but couldn't find any local source. When we reached out to other communities through our network, we realised the problem was widespread,” said Harsha Koda, co-founder of FOMRRA.