Chennai: OMR residents demand urgent repair work of muddy, slushy service road

Daily, thousands of motorists struggle through the damaged stretch, which serves as a vital entry and exit route for the residential complex. An intersection for vehicles moving from Navalur side towards Thoraipakkam in OMR takes a left turn to reach Semmencheri, the Perumbakkam resettlement site, and other residential complexes.

Lack of proper street lighting along the service road has compounded the danger for night commuters. Recently, a car’s back wheel got stuck in a deep pothole, forcing residents to issue an urgent appeal to the Highways Department before major accidents occur.

“For over a year, we’ve had to think twice before stepping out,” said Maha Renuprakash, an OMR resident. “The temporary patch-up works done by the officials don’t even last a single day. With the monsoon setting in, a car recently got stuck on the service road and had to be pulled out. Will authorities step in and fix this permanently?”