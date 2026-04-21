Chennai: Omnibus fares spike amid poll rush

CHENNAI: As people across the state return to their hometowns to cast their votes tomorrow, complaints have emerged over omnibus services charging excessive fees. The Transport Commissionerate has announced helpline numbers to report such issues.
To curb this, special teams comprising Regional Transport Officers, Motor Vehicle Inspectors and Transport Checkpost officials have been formed to conduct intensive checks and take action, including permit cancellation.
Complaints can be registered at the following helpline numbers: Chennai Transport and Road Safety Commissionerate – 18004256151, Chennai North Joint Transport Commissionerate – 9944253404, Chennai South Joint Transport Commissionerate – 9790550052, Madurai – 9095366394, Coimbatore – 9123593971, Villupuram – 9677398825, Vellore – 9840023011, Salem – 7845636423, Erode – 8056940040, Tiruchy – 9066032343, Virudhunagar – 9025723800, Tirunelveli – 9698118011, and Thanjavur – 9585020865.
Complaints can be made via phone calls, SMS, or WhatsApp messages.