Chennai: Omnibus fares spike amid poll rush

Complaints can be registered at the following helpline numbers: Chennai Transport and Road Safety Commissionerate – 18004256151, Chennai North Joint Transport Commissionerate – 9944253404, Chennai South Joint Transport Commissionerate – 9790550052, Madurai – 9095366394, Coimbatore – 9123593971, Villupuram – 9677398825, Vellore – 9840023011, Salem – 7845636423, Erode – 8056940040, Tiruchy – 9066032343, Virudhunagar – 9025723800, Tirunelveli – 9698118011, and Thanjavur – 9585020865.

Complaints can be made via phone calls, SMS, or WhatsApp messages.