Chennai: Old Washermenpet residents want Tasmac shop no. 59 to be relocated

Residents say that the Tasmac shop no. 59 on Kannan Street is functioning despite multiple petitions submitted to the Chief Minister's Special Cell, the Chennai District Collector and the Tasmac Managing Director seeking its relocation over the last 18 months.



They claimed that open drinking, loitering and frequent altercations near the outlet have made the area unsafe, particularly for women, children and senior citizens. Residents expressed disappointment that the shop was not included among the liquor outlets identified for closure or relocation after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay recently directed the closure of 717 Tasmac shops located near educational institutions, places of worship and crowded public spaces.



"We expected the Kannan Street Tasmac shop to be closed or relocated. The outlet continues to function despite being close to a mosque, temple and the 11A railway level crossing. Its presence has contributed to nuisance and criminal activities in the area," lamented S Mohamed Aadhif, a Mint Modern City resident.



Residents said complaints had also been lodged with Southern Railway over people consuming liquor on railway premises near Level Crossing 11A. Following these representations, the personnel from the Railway Protection Force and Chennai Beach police reportedly conducted drives against trespassers and those drinking near the tracks.