Chennai: Old Washermenpet residents want Tasmac shop no. 59 to be relocated

CHENNAI: Residents of Boja Raja Nagar and Mint Modern City in Old Washermenpet have renewed their demand for the relocation of a Tasmac liquor outlet, alleging that the shop's proximity to a school, places of worship and a railway level crossing has led to persistent public nuisance and safety concerns.
Residents say that the Tasmac shop no. 59 on Kannan Street is functioning despite multiple petitions submitted to the Chief Minister's Special Cell, the Chennai District Collector and the Tasmac Managing Director seeking its relocation over the last 18 months.
They claimed that open drinking, loitering and frequent altercations near the outlet have made the area unsafe, particularly for women, children and senior citizens. Residents expressed disappointment that the shop was not included among the liquor outlets identified for closure or relocation after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay recently directed the closure of 717 Tasmac shops located near educational institutions, places of worship and crowded public spaces.
"We expected the Kannan Street Tasmac shop to be closed or relocated. The outlet continues to function despite being close to a mosque, temple and the 11A railway level crossing. Its presence has contributed to nuisance and criminal activities in the area," lamented S Mohamed Aadhif, a Mint Modern City resident.
Residents said complaints had also been lodged with Southern Railway over people consuming liquor on railway premises near Level Crossing 11A. Following these representations, the personnel from the Railway Protection Force and Chennai Beach police reportedly conducted drives against trespassers and those drinking near the tracks.
The residents also allege that discarded liquor bottles frequently injure railway track maintenance workers, while bottle-pelting incidents have damaged train coaches and endangered passengers. Intoxicated trespassers on the tracks have also posed serious safety and operational risks.
Mohamed Imran, another resident, said Southern Railway had written to Tasmac in November 2025 seeking the outlet's relocation. "Despite repeated complaints and representations over the past two years, no action has been taken so far," he said.
Residents claimed the liquor shop is located about 10 metres from Railway Level Crossing 11A, around 50 metres from the Udha Mosque and Karumari Amman Temple, and about 60 metres from Glorious Life Church. They also said Zubaidha Nursery and Primary School is situated within 300 metres of the outlet.
The situation worsens in the evening as tipplers sleep near the Boja Raja Nagar subway, forcing women, children and elderly residents to avoid the route, the residents said.