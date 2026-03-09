Chennai: Officials have turned an eco-sensitive marshland in Perumbakkam into dump yard, allege officials

CHENNAI: Residents of Cheran Nagar in Perumbakkam, living in the Casagrand First City apartments, have alleged that an eco-sensitive marshland behind their residential complex and a nearby college has been turned into a dump yard by officials, raising environmental and public health concerns.
According to residents, mixed waste including plastic, food scraps, discarded clothing and construction debris is being piled up across wetlands and water bodies in the area. They said what was once a natural ecosystem now resembles a landfill, and demanded that the marshland be protected, fenced and cleaned regularly.
“The presence of residential complexes, schools and public infrastructure in the vicinity makes the issue more serious. Open dumping has led to foul odour, mosquito breeding and concerns about groundwater contamination,” lamented a resident.
Ananta Charan Swain, a resident, said they were forced to live beside what had effectively become a permanent dump yard. “Officials say it’s only a temporary site to dump daily waste and that it is cleared every day. But very little waste is removed, resulting in unbearable stench and health risks. During rains, waste from the wetland flows towards the sea, posing a serious environmental and public health threat,” he said.
Another resident, Manoj Paikray, said garbage was being dumped behind the Government Arts and Science College in Perumbakkam, causing discomfort to students. He added that the canal connecting Semmanchery and Okkiyam Maduvu was also at risk of flooding and pollution.
Responding to the allegations, the Perumbakkam panchayat president said that the waste collected from the village was temporarily gathered near the apartment complex before being transported to the main dump yard. “Waste was earlier collected near Perumbakkam Lake but the location was shifted after local opposition. After receiving permission from officials and the local MLA, we moved the operations to the present site, which was categorised as barren land,” the panchayat president said.
The Block Development Officer at St Thomas Mount said that the site was used as a temporary transfer point due to the lack of alternative land. “The waste is cleared daily and sent directly to the Appur dump yard,” he added.