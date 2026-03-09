Chennai: Officials have turned an eco-sensitive marshland in Perumbakkam into dump yard, allege officials

According to residents, mixed waste including plastic, food scraps, discarded clothing and construction debris is being piled up across wetlands and water bodies in the area. They said what was once a natural ecosystem now resembles a landfill, and demanded that the marshland be protected, fenced and cleaned regularly.

“The presence of residential complexes, schools and public infrastructure in the vicinity makes the issue more serious. Open dumping has led to foul odour, mosquito breeding and concerns about groundwater contamination,” lamented a resident.