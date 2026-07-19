Chennai: Official apathy led to power outage for a month, allege Pulianthope families

According to a petition submitted by residents of TVK Nagar 9th Street, an underground power cable supplying electricity to their houses developed a fault on May 15, cutting off power to all four households.

Despite filing a complaint with the Pulianthope TNPDCL office and making repeated visits to follow up, the residents alleged that the repair was delayed as officials cited a shortage of staff. “Foreman Venkatesan told us that the department did not have workers to dig a trench for laying a replacement cable and asked us to arrange the work through a private contractor,” a resident alleged. “He also shared the contractor’s contact number. However, the contractor did not answer our calls, and we had to suffer without electricity for more than a month.”