Chennai: Not accidental fall, mason was murdered, find cops; arrest supervisor

CHENNAI: The death of a mason at a construction site in Washermanpet on Monday, which was initially deemed to be an accidental fall, turned out to be a murder. Investigations by the police revealed that the site.
supervisor hit the mason with a wooden log after he asked for salary dues.
The Washermenpet police identified the deceased as Jayachandran of Korukkupet. According to the police, Jayachandran had been working at the construction site on Nallapa Vaathiyar Street in Washermanpet for the past few months. On Monday, he came to the worksite and approached the supervisor, Koteeswaran (45), and demanded pending salary dues of Rs 10,000.
The police investigations revealed that this led to a heated argument between the two, and when it escalated, they started hitting each other with stones and wooden boards from the construction site. During the fight, Koteeswaran allegedly hit Jayachandran with a wooden log and fled, said the police.
The other workers, who found Jayachandran unconscious, moved him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Since the injuries were not consistent with an accidental fall, police conducted detailed investigations and found that the workers who moved him to a hospital were not witness to the supposed fall. Further probe revealed that Jayachandran met with Koteeswaran before his death, and after being grilled by the police, the latter allegedly confessed to the murder.