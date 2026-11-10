Chennai: No place to go when nature calls with public toilet closed on Arcot Road

CHENNAI: A public toilet on Arcot Road in Kodambakkam has remained closed for a month, causing inconvenience to residents and members of the public. The closure has particularly affected women and senior citizens who depend on the facility.
A blockage had developed over a month ago by mud accumulation in the motor pipeline. This disrupted the water supply to the toilet.
For a few days, people managed to use the toilet by fetching water from a nearby tap. Later, the toilet was completely closed to carry out repair work on the motor.
The construction debris from the work at Meenakshi College Metro station had been dumped near the public toilet. People said that the debris was blocking access to the area where the motor and water pipeline were located, making it difficult to carry out the repair work and delaying the restoration of the facility.
Mani, a resident of the area, said, “Auto drivers who drop off and pick up school students use it. Similarly, people visiting the nearby library and senior citizens living in the area used the facility. Now that the toilet has been closed, everyone is facing difficulties. Some people also urinate behind the toilet at night, causing a foul smell. The toilet should be repaired and reopened at the earliest.”
Concurring with him was another resident, Manohar, who piped in that workers had come to repair the toilet over 2 weeks back. “However, since the Metro construction debris had been piled up near the toilet, they couldn’t identify the damaged pipeline leading to the motor and its connection point. As a result, only the debris on the outer portion was removed. No repair work has been carried out since then.”
A Corporation official explained that mud accumulation in the pipeline connecting the motor resulted in the disruption of water supply to the toilet. “Since construction debris from the nearby Metro Rail station work has piled up, it has caused obstruction to the repair works. CMRL officials have been informed to remove the debris. After the debris has been removed, the repair works will be carried out," he clarified.