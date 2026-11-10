Chennai: No place to go when nature calls with public toilet closed on Arcot Road

Mani, a resident of the area, said, “Auto drivers who drop off and pick up school students use it. Similarly, people visiting the nearby library and senior citizens living in the area used the facility. Now that the toilet has been closed, everyone is facing difficulties. Some people also urinate behind the toilet at night, causing a foul smell. The toilet should be repaired and reopened at the earliest.”

Concurring with him was another resident, Manohar, who piped in that workers had come to repair the toilet over 2 weeks back. “However, since the Metro construction debris had been piled up near the toilet, they couldn’t identify the damaged pipeline leading to the motor and its connection point. As a result, only the debris on the outer portion was removed. No repair work has been carried out since then.”

A Corporation official explained that mud accumulation in the pipeline connecting the motor resulted in the disruption of water supply to the toilet. “Since construction debris from the nearby Metro Rail station work has piled up, it has caused obstruction to the repair works. CMRL officials have been informed to remove the debris. After the debris has been removed, the repair works will be carried out," he clarified.