Chennai: No more travel card from May 1, says CMRL

As in, there was no issuance of a new travel card or recharge. Hence, making a complete switch to Singara Chennai card, CMRL in press note stated, “For travel in Metro trains and Metro parking, passengers can transfer the remaining value from the travel card to QR Stored Value Pass (SVP) purchased through CMRL Mobile App or can use NCMC.” It’s also noteworthy that CMRL in January 2025 discontinued the offer of ‘tourist cards’ for one day and 30-day period.

For the convenience of passengers, especially tourists, CMRL has been offering the tourist pass, sold at Rs 100 and at Rs 2,500, which allowed unlimited rides within the specified time.