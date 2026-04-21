Chennai: No more travel card from May 1, says CMRL

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has confirmed to do away with the travel card and to permanently switch to Singara Chennai Card/National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) from May 1.
Since the NCMC was introduced in April 2023, the card has been widely used by passengers for commuting in Metro Rail. And, the closed loop card, also known as the travel card, had been withdrawn by CMRL for over a year.
As in, there was no issuance of a new travel card or recharge. Hence, making a complete switch to Singara Chennai card, CMRL in press note stated, “For travel in Metro trains and Metro parking, passengers can transfer the remaining value from the travel card to QR Stored Value Pass (SVP) purchased through CMRL Mobile App or can use NCMC.” It’s also noteworthy that CMRL in January 2025 discontinued the offer of ‘tourist cards’ for one day and 30-day period.
For the convenience of passengers, especially tourists, CMRL has been offering the tourist pass, sold at Rs 100 and at Rs 2,500, which allowed unlimited rides within the specified time.