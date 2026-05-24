Chennai: No jewels to burgle, unidentified gang sets house on fire

CHENNAI: Unidentified men allegedly set a house on fire after a failed burglary attempt near Somangalam in Kancheepuram. The suspects reportedly broke into locked houses belonging to migrant workers, after failing to find cash or gold jewellery, they triggered fire in one of the houses before escaping.
The incident happened at MGR Nagar in Naduveerapattu village, where several workers from northern states live. Many families there have returned to their native towns for school summer holidays.
A few unidentified men came to the area at night and broke the locks of some locked houses to steal valuables two days ago. Angered by not finding any gold jewellery or cash inside the houses, the unidentified men set fire to the house of Anand Kumar of Uttar Pradesh, before fleeing.
Locals noticed the house burning in the wee hours and immediately informed the Somangalam police station and fire service personnel. The fire was doused, but household items worth around Rs 5 lakh were destroyed in the fire.
The police have registered a case and trying to trace the culprits with help of CCTV footage in the locality.