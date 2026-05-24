Chennai: No jewels to burgle, unidentified gang sets house on fire

The incident happened at MGR Nagar in Naduveerapattu village, where several workers from northern states live. Many families there have returned to their native towns for school summer holidays.

A few unidentified men came to the area at night and broke the locks of some locked houses to steal valuables two days ago. Angered by not finding any gold jewellery or cash inside the houses, the unidentified men set fire to the house of Anand Kumar of Uttar Pradesh, before fleeing.