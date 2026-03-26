Chennai: No basic amenities for MTC staff at Royapuram, Island Grounds termini

Passengers and staff have no other option to buy food or water bottles at the termini during peak meal times. Also, the water quality at the smart dispensaries is poor, and a good number of people refuse to consume it.

There are eight shops at Royapuram and 16 at Island Ground. Both termini have a functional Aavin kiosk, where many buy biscuits, badam milk and butter milk at the shop. The police booths too remain unoccupied.