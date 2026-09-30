Chennai: Nine-year-old boy strangled to death by mother's live-in partner

However, their relationship soured after he began accusing the woman of speaking on the phone regularly with another man. This led to frequent quarrels between them, said the police.

On Tuesday evening, when Tamilselvan and Poovarasi were at the Koyambedu bus terminus, an altercation broke out between him and some women there. Furious that Poovarasi did not support him during the quarrel, he went home in anger.

A little while later, he allegedly called her over phone and threatened to hurt her son and disconnected the call. Soon afterwards, Tamilselvan called Poovarasi again and told her that he killed Tarun.