Chennai: Nine held for kidnapping, assaulting man over land deal dispute

CHENNAI: Nine persons, including a dentist and a minor boy, were arrested by the Ramapuram police for kidnapping and assaulting a man who failed to return Rs 11 lakh payment he took for a land.
Police said G Anilkumar (43) of Ramapuram works at a private company and also ran a real estate business with a friend.
Anilkumar agreed to sell around 4,800 square feet of the land to Dr Bhava, a dentist in Kelambakkam. They entered into an agreement, and Bhava paid him Rs 11 lakh as advance.
When Anilkumar has gone to the Registrar’s office in Kelambakkam on March 4 to transfer the land to Bhava, the officials said that the title deed was incorrect, and that it could not be registered. When Bhava heard this, he demanded his money back immediately.
Anilkumar replied that his friend had the money and that he would return it the next day. Angered by this, Bhava called his younger brothers and friends and forcibly kidnapped Anilkumar, assaulted him and released him.
Based on a complaint, police arrested nine persons: Bhava (35), his younger brothers Rajkumar (31) and Paran (34) and their friends Satish (30), Vinod (26) and Sai Rishi (23) all from Padur, Rakesh (19) and Vikram (24) – Tiruporur, and a 17-year-old youth.
Police seized two cars used in the kidnapping. Eight of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody while the minor was sent to a government home.