Chennai: Nine held for kidnapping, assaulting man over land deal dispute

When Anilkumar has gone to the Registrar’s office in Kelambakkam on March 4 to transfer the land to Bhava, the officials said that the title deed was incorrect, and that it could not be registered. When Bhava heard this, he demanded his money back immediately.

Anilkumar replied that his friend had the money and that he would return it the next day. Angered by this, Bhava called his younger brothers and friends and forcibly kidnapped Anilkumar, assaulted him and released him.