Chennai: Newly wed BPO staff tries to impress wife, booked for reckless driving on Marina beach

CHENNAI: The city police booked a 25-year-old man for driving his car recklessly on Kamarajar Salai and on the service road near Marina beach on Friday. A video of a policeman attempting to stop the haphazardly driven car and the car fleeing the scene went viral on social media, after which police started to look out for the car and the occupants inside.

Police sources said that the car was driven by Abhishek of Mylapore, who works at a call centre in Ambattur. On Friday morning, he had taken his wife for a ride in their car.

When he reversed the vehicle at high speed, posing a risk to visitors to the beach, constable Selvam tried to stop the vehicle by blocking with his motorcycle, but the car evaded and sped away from the spot.

During the subsequent investigation, police traced the vehicle and identified Abhishek as the driver. On Saturday, he appeared at the Marina police station accompanied by his wife and lawyer. He admitted to the offence and claimed he drove recklessly to allegedly impress his newly wed wife.

He was told to surrender his car, original documents, and driving licence.