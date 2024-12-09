Chennai: New ponds created, old ones renovated to increase storage, prevent flooding

CHENNAI: Following the monsoon spells in the capital, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has been focused on renovating old ponds and creating new ponds within the city limit. It aims to increase the storage levels so that excess rain does not lead to inundation in residential areas.

As many as 41 ponds have been renovated in the last six months, including the SVS pond in Valasaravakkam and Waqf Board pond in KK Nagar.

During the floods in 2023, Subramania Venkateswara Swamy (SVS) Nagar Valasaravakkam was flooded with up to 4 feet. Later, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) had desilted the choked drain at Arcot Road (from SVS Nagar Main Road to Kamarajar Salai) to ensure free flow of excess water. Since the 4-acre pond was under the possession of a private entity, it was taken over by the Corporation later to begin the renovation.

“The pond had been widened and deepened to an area of 2.5 acres before the northeast monsoon set in. The water capacity has been increased to 47,000 cubic metres from 27,000 cubic metres, which prevented major waterlogging in the locality during the spells. After completing the works, the capacity will be further increased to 60,000 cubic metres,” explained V Sivakrishnamurthy, deputy commissioner (works), GCC.

Additionally, the Corporation has proposed for beautification of the pond and converting it into an eco-park at Rs 4.88 crore. “We’ve conducted two stakeholders’ meetings with the residents’ welfare associations before submitting the proposal. Following the positive response from the public, the beautification works were carried out with proper inlet and outlet at the waterbody,” said S Rajendiran, chief engineer (general), GCC.

It’s noteworthy that the GCC is carrying out restoration of old ponds and creation of new ones in the city. Within 3 km in Valasaravakkam (Zone 11), the storage capacity of three major ponds – SVS Nagar Pond, Aavin Pond and Waqf Board Pond – will be increased. As many as 41 ponds have been renovated in the last six months by the GCC.

During the monsoon, residents of KK Nagar would witness hip-level waterlogging due to lack of maintenance of the Waqf Board pond. “The GCC has taken over the maintenance works, and desilted and deepened the pond,” added Sivakrishnamurthy. “During the recent rains, residential areas in the area were not flooded. Once the work is completed, it would store at least 53,000 cubic meters of water in the pond. It would also improve the groundwater level in the locality.”

Earlier, there was no pond; it was just a slushy marsh. Following the complaints by residents, authorities excavated it, and created a pond. “Even the storm water drain was not enough. After the continued work was carried out, the pond can store excess rain water, which would prevent floods,” said Freddy Jayabalan, president, Lambert Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association.