Chennai: AC electric buses launched from Tondiarpet-1 depot; here is a list of routes

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on March 2 inaugurated the upgraded Tondiarpet-1 Electric Bus Depot. The depot has been modernised at a cost of around Rs 33 crore.
He also flagged off the operation of 100 new low-floor electric buses worth Rs 170 crore under Phase 5.
According to details released, the 100 buses will be operated from the Tondiarpet-1 depot across 12 routes. Of the total fleet, 75 are deluxe (non-AC) buses and 25 are AC buses.
The routes include:
101 – Thiruvotriyur–Poonamallee
101E – Tondiarpet–Poonamallee
6D – Tollgate–Thiruvanmiyur
56P – Island Ground–Minjur
159B – Tondiarpet–M.G.R. Koyambedu
1C – Ennore–Thiruvanmiyur
32A – Tondiarpet–Vivekananda House
B18 – Tondiarpet–Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus, Kilambakkam
28B – Ennore–Egmore North Railway Station
44 – Island Ground–Manali
6D – Island Ground–Manali
157T – Tondiarpet–Redhills
A total of 100 buses have been allocated under this phase.