Chennai: AC electric buses launched from Tondiarpet-1 depot; here is a list of routes

The 100 buses will be operated from the Tondiarpet-1 depot across 12 routes. Of the total fleet, 75 are deluxe (non-AC) buses and 25 are AC buses
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on March 2 inaugurated the upgraded Tondiarpet-1 Electric Bus Depot. The depot has been modernised at a cost of around Rs 33 crore.

He also flagged off the operation of 100 new low-floor electric buses worth Rs 170 crore under Phase 5.

According to details released, the 100 buses will be operated from the Tondiarpet-1 depot across 12 routes. Of the total fleet, 75 are deluxe (non-AC) buses and 25 are AC buses.

The routes include:

  • 101 – Thiruvotriyur–Poonamallee

  • 101E – Tondiarpet–Poonamallee

  • 6D – Tollgate–Thiruvanmiyur

  • 56P – Island Ground–Minjur

  • 159B – Tondiarpet–M.G.R. Koyambedu

  • 1C – Ennore–Thiruvanmiyur

  • 32A – Tondiarpet–Vivekananda House

  • B18 – Tondiarpet–Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus, Kilambakkam

  • 28B – Ennore–Egmore North Railway Station

  • 44 – Island Ground–Manali

  • 6D – Island Ground–Manali

  • 157T – Tondiarpet–Redhills

A total of 100 buses have been allocated under this phase.

