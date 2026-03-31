Chennai: Netizen complains about buses not stopping in bays, MTC posts staff to address issue

CHENNAI: Acting swiftly on a social media user’s post complaining about buses not entering the bays, raising questions about the utility of the facility, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Chennai, posted a staffer to ensure that buses enter the bay and also keep private vehicles away from the spot.
It began as a complaint from a Chennai man, Sreenivas, who posted several photographs showing MTC buses stopping on the road instead of entering the bus bays. These bays are meant not only to ensure convenience for passengers, but also to avoid traffic blocks due to buses stopping on the road itself.
“Not even one bus stopped at the bus bay. What’s the purpose of having these bays in Chennai when the bus stops in the middle of the road,” he asked, posting the photos of a bus bay in Perungudi taken at 4.30 pm on March 30. Sreenivas also posted photos of the space being occupied by autos because buses were staying away.
MTC RESPONDS PROMPTLY
Responding to the complaint, the official handle of the MTC said staff were deployed to address the issue. “The crew has been strictly instructed to stop buses only at designated bus bays and stops. We will ensure this is followed consistently,” it said in the post.
Sreenivas gave an update on Tuesday (March 31) with a video that showed buses entering the bay and the staff posted there asking autos parked there to move away. “Credit where it’s due, despite all the complaints we have, MTC actually acted on it,” he added.