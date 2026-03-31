Chennai: Netizen complains about buses not stopping in bays, MTC posts staff to address issue

It began as a complaint from a Chennai man, Sreenivas, who posted several photographs showing MTC buses stopping on the road instead of entering the bus bays. These bays are meant not only to ensure convenience for passengers, but also to avoid traffic blocks due to buses stopping on the road itself.

“Not even one bus stopped at the bus bay. What’s the purpose of having these bays in Chennai when the bus stops in the middle of the road,” he asked, posting the photos of a bus bay in Perungudi taken at 4.30 pm on March 30. Sreenivas also posted photos of the space being occupied by autos because buses were staying away.