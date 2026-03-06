Chennai nephrologist Georgi Abraham becomes first Indian to receive Karl D. Nolph Lifetime Achievement Award

CHENNAI: Internationally respected nephrologist Dr. Georgi Abraham has been honoured with the Karl D. Nolph Lifetime Achievement Award at the 46th Annual Dialysis Conference held in Kansas City, Missouri, in the United States on February 27.
The award recognises Dr. Abraham's contributions to nephrology, dialysis and organ transplantation, as well as his efforts to expand access to kidney care for underprivileged patients.
Currently serving as Advisor in Nephrology and Professor at the Madras Medical Mission Hospital in Chennai, Dr. Abraham has held several academic and leadership positions in India and abroad, including roles at Sri Ramachandra Medical College and MGM Healthcare.
He is the founding president of the Peritoneal Dialysis Society of India and has served on the governing councils of leading global nephrology organisations.
In 1993, he founded the Tamil Nadu Kidney Research Foundation (TANKER), which now operates subsidised dialysis centres serving hundreds of economically disadvantaged patients.
The award is named after the late American kidney specialist Prof. Karl D. Nolph. Dr. Abraham received the honour from Richard Barohn, Vice Chancellor of the University of Missouri.