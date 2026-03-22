Chennai: Neighbours' spat over trash spirals into violence in Velachery

CHENNAI: A long-standing dispute among neighbours over garbage dumping escalated into a violent incident in Velachery on Sunday.
The police said the families of Pandian and Manoharan, living at Natesan Nagar, were at loggerheads over garbage disposal and parking issues.
On Saturday night, Pandian's 10-year-old daughter placed garbage near Manoharan's house. Enraged, Manoharan's wife, Jansi, verbally abused the child.
An argument broke out between the two families. During the altercation, Jansi's relative, Robert, attacked Pandian with a cricket bat. Pandian then alerted the police control room.
When Pandian tried to stop Robert from fleeing in his car, he drove the vehicle into Pandian without slowing down and escaped.
Pandian sustained multiple injuries, including a fracture in his right leg, and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Velachery.