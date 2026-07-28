Chennai: Neighbour's pet dogs maul woman

According to police sources, the incident happened on Saturday night. The victim, identified as Umarani, works as a staff at a private hospital, officials said.

On Saturday, she reached home and opened the gates to park her two wheeler when the neighbour's two pet dogs, which were roaming outside, pounced on her. Umarani suffered injuries on her hands, legs, and torso. Hearing her screams, Umarani's family members and the pet owner, Kumar, rushed to her rescue and moved her to a hospital. Based on Umarani's complaint, the Abhiramapuram police are investigating.