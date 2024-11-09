Chennai, neighbourhood, other districts of TN likely to receive rain till 10 am on November 9

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has predicted rain in 8 districts of Tamil Nadu till 10 am on Saturday (November 9).

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Saturday morning, the RMC said.

The weather department has also forecast heavy rains for Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam,

Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai districts, owing to a potential low pressure area formation in southwest Bay of Bengal.

For the next few hours, sky condition in Chennai and its neighbourhood is expected to to be partly cloudy. Maximum temperature is likely to be 32-33°C while minimum temperature may be between 25 and 26°C.