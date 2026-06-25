Chennai: Nageswara Rao park redevelopment faces funding hurdles

The four-acre park, which has remained under renovation for several months, is being redeveloped by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) at an estimated cost of Rs 12.22 crore.

While the project aims to transform the park with modern amenities and improved infrastructure, officials said that pending payments could affect the pace of work and the overall completion schedule. A visit to the park revealed that construction activities are progressing slowly, with several portions of the project still under development. Although work resumed recently after a temporary pause during the election period, officials involved in the project said that the release of funds remains a key concern.