Chennai: Nageswara Rao park redevelopment faces funding hurdles

CHENNAI: Denizens may have to wait longer for the reopening of the historic Nageswara Rao Park in Mylapore, as the ongoing redevelopment project faces uncertainty due to delays in fund disbursal, according to officials associated with the project.
The four-acre park, which has remained under renovation for several months, is being redeveloped by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) at an estimated cost of Rs 12.22 crore.
While the project aims to transform the park with modern amenities and improved infrastructure, officials said that pending payments could affect the pace of work and the overall completion schedule. A visit to the park revealed that construction activities are progressing slowly, with several portions of the project still under development. Although work resumed recently after a temporary pause during the election period, officials involved in the project said that the release of funds remains a key concern.
“The work was paused during the election period and restarted this month. Three bills submitted to the Corporation are still pending. We’re awaiting the release of funds. The redevelopment was scheduled to be completed by July 22. If the funds are sanctioned and released, the work can proceed; else, further delay is a possibility,” said Gopinath, the site engineer overseeing the project.
The renovation includes a redesigned entrance plaza, children’s play areas, badminton courts, outdoor gym facilities, walking pathways, seating areas, drinking water facilities, toilets, CCTV surveillance systems and other infrastructure improvements. Officials said that the efforts were also being made to preserve the park’s existing green cover while upgrading public amenities.
Residents who regularly used the park before its closure said they were looking forward to its reopening. “The park has always been an important recreational space for families. We hope the work is completed on time and the park is reopened soon,” said Muthukumar, a resident.
An official from the ward councillor’s office told DT Next that discussions on funding were yet to take place at the councillor level. “Once the council meetings take place, the issue of the park redevelopment and fund allocation will be discussed with the concerned authorities,” the official said.